ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar Thursday said all possible measures were being taken to address the genuine issues of the business fraternity.

Talking in a private news channel programme, he said gas and electricity issues being faced by the exporters community of different areas would be resolved soon.

In reply to a question the minister said steps would be taken to provide easiness in the fixed tax schemes for the people.

About Capital Gain Tax, he said the tax could not be abolished but the rate of that tax could be brought down.

To a question about business community issues, he said the reservations relating to businessmen would be removed within a month.