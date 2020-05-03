Measures being taken to tackle locust attack: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Sunday said all possible measures were being taken across the division to tackle locust attack.

Due to timely efforts of the department no big loss occurred from locusts in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, he said.

He further said various practical steps had been taken by Agriculture Department, District Administrations to tackle the attack.

The commissioner said activities of all the stakeholders would continue till complete eradication of locust.