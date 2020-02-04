UrduPoint.com
Measures Discussed To Avert Locus Attack

Measures discussed to avert locus attack

Livestock Department Tuesday arranged an open katcheri to inform farmers about preventive measure against locust attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Livestock Department Tuesday arranged an open katcheri to inform farmers about preventive measure against locust attack.

Addressing the katcheri, District Agriculture Officer, Ismail Safi said that department was arranging pesticide and spray to stop locusts from attacking fields.

He said that a comprehensive strategy would be devised to prevent locust attack in future.

He also informed farmers about measures and preventive steps needed to avert future attacks of locusts.

Deputy Commissioner Hungu, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner and food Controller also attended the open katchery.

