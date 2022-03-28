UrduPoint.com

Measures Ensures Supply Of Eatables During Ramadan: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday has warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration has undertaken measures to ensure supply of eatables to people of the district at discounted rates during Ramzan.

He pointed out that a comprehensive Ramzan package has been devised under which Bachat Bazaars have been set up in different areas of the district.

He warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering and those doing so would be sent to jail. He informed that steps would be taken for the provision of basic facilities including water and electricity.

