Measures Ensures Supply Of Eatables During Ramadan: Barrister Arslan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramzan.
Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that the administration has undertaken measures to ensure the supply of eatables to people of the district at discounted rates during Ramzan.
He pointed out that a comprehensive Ramzan package has been devised under which Bachat Bazaars have been set up in different areas of the district.
He warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering and those doing so would be sent to jail.
He informed that steps would be taken for the provision of basic facilities including water and electricity.
Recent Stories
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns PTI's plea for commission on May 9 incidents6 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police shootout6 minutes ago
-
IHC issues courts' timings for month of Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
Measures ensures supply of eatables during Ramadan: Barrister Arslan6 minutes ago
-
JUIS leader Maulana Hamidullah Haq among five martyred in suicide attack: CS KP6 minutes ago
-
JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP16 minutes ago
-
Government Polytechnic Institute for Women holds grand ceremony16 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn suicide blast in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak16 minutes ago
-
Woman, two minor daughters murdered16 minutes ago
-
‘School engagement session’ about vaccination' course26 minutes ago
-
Arsalan reviews municipal facilities being provided during ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast26 minutes ago