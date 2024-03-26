Measures for creating awareness among public against TB: Expert doctors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Expert doctors stressed that measures would be taken to provide awareness about tuberculosis (TB) in the public to prevent the same diseases which cases were increasing every year.

Tuberculosis (Tuberculosis) is an infectious and curable disease, despite being a curable illness; its cases are increasing every year, timely diagnosis, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis is very important for which we have to make joint efforts.

These views were expressed by the Chief Executive Officer of Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Dr. Shireen Khan and other expert doctors in a seminar held in Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day.

A large number of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab specialists and officials participated in the seminar.

The seminar was organized by Pakistan Chest Society with the mutual support of Mercy Corps.

Honorable Dr. Ashraf Bugti was the chief guest of the seminar.

Before the formal start of the seminar, an awareness walk was also organized at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital to provide awareness about TB. In which specialist doctors, staff nurses, representatives of Mercy Corps and people associated since then participated.

Speaking at the seminar, TB experts said that according to the report of the World Health Organization, 258 people were suffering from this disease in every 100,000 population.

They said that all available resources were being utilized on TB diagnosis and treatment,

there was a need to provide awareness about tuberculosis in the public so that people could avoid falling victim to this disease.

The speakers said that the Provincial TB Control Program was utilizing all its resources on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of TB in the province.

200 centers in all the districts of the province are providing free of charge facilities from diagnosis to complete treatment

of patients. 47 Gene Expert machines have been provided in different districts of the province, they said.

They said that missing cases of TB have also been identified with the help of lady health workers, despite District TB Officers have also been appointed in all districts to monitor the TB program at the district level so that tuberculosis could be effectively controlled.

The concerned added that we have to make joint and coordinated efforts to control this infectious disease, TB control program resources would have to be increased to effectively control TB.

CEO Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Dr. Shireen Khan, Project Manager NFM Dr. Aminullah, Regional Coordinator NFM Dr. Dad Muhammad and others committed to joint efforts by providing all the necessary awareness about TB to the participants.

Dr Shireen Khan said that there was no doubt that we have limited resources but we have to work diligently and conscientiously using our professional skills within limited resources to help control this disease.

Dr. Aminullah also emphasized on preventive therapy to prevent TB, this can help prevent TB in the public.

At the end of the seminar, shields were also distributed among the participating TB experts and distinguished guests,

Finally, Pakistan Chest Society Balochistan General Secretary Dr. Mahmood Shahwani thanked all the honorable participants.