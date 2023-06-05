Measures for makeshift cattle markets soon

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that makeshift cattle markets in the provincial capital will be set up on no profit no loss basis and measures for the purpose would be taken soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that makeshift cattle markets in the provincial capital will be set up on no profit no loss basis and measures for the purpose would be taken soon.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss makeshift cattle markets of sacrificial animals here on Monday, he said the places for setting up temporary cattle markets had been finalised.

The commissioner was told that work for setting up temporary cattle markets would be started in two to three days.

Randhawa said that no compromise would be made on quality of cattle markets. He directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to set up sale points at the earliest.