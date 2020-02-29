Measures for prevention of corona virus reviewed

Following the appearance of Corona Virus cases in the country, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah presided a meeting on Saturday to discuss preventive measures to be adopted in the division in this regard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Following the appearance of Corona Virus cases in the country, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah presided a meeting on Saturday to discuss preventive measures to be adopted in the division in this regard. Addressing the meeting, the commissioner directed to set up isolation wards in hospitals of all the three districts.

He said emergency centers established at the offices of District Health Officers must submit update reports regarding current situation after every two hours to the offices of the commissioner and concerned deputy commissioners.

He instructed for timely procurement of items required for treatment, round the clock surveillance of patients and said doctors, paramedical staff and safety items shall also be made ready to meet any emergency.

He said this disease was an international issue and in order to combat it best surveillance and coordination was required.

The commissioner said health reports should be compiled about passengers and their family members arriving from Iran through plane or road while pilgrims should also be apprised about symptoms of the virus.

The commissioner appealed media men to verify any news about Corona Virus from deputy commissioner and district health office prior to releasing the same in order to avoid spreading of panic among public.

He stressed to fully activate the Control Cells set up at the offices of Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer and publicize their contact numbers for information of general public.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar and all the District Health Officers briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for protective measures and added that screening pilgrims and their families coming from Iran was properly done and they were under the surveillance of the administration.

They said isolated centers were setup for the treatment of Corona Virus suspects.