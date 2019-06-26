Measures for reclamation of water-logged land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) -:Agriculture department said that special attention was being paid to reclamation of water-logged and salinity-hit land in different districts of Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Wednesday explained that government was taking steps for implementing the programme in order to enhance agri yields, sources added.

Agriculture department was trying its utmost to introduce new modes of irrigation to save water through modern irrigation system. The department was making efforts to motivate the grower community that should adopt modern irrigation modes including drip sprinklers.

Sources said about 25 percent canal water, 30 percent water courses and 35 percent water is wasted in agriculture fields from available water resources as a result of which availability of water gets reduced to 45 million acre feet whereas required water quantity is 65 million acres feet required by crops annually in Punjab.

According to experts, farmers must adopt modern irrigation methods for preventing wastage of irrigation water. The adoption of modern irrigation system will help save 40 to 60 percent water as well,experts claimed.