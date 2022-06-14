"Measures imperative to control whitefly attack on cotton'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to take precautionary measures to control attack of whitefly as it is very injurious to cotton crops.

Deputy Director Agriculture Research Information Department Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Asif said here on Tuesday that cotton was very important crop across the globe as it was not only used for making clothes but its seeds was also used for preparing cooking oil.

He said that Pakistan was ranked at the 4th among cotton producing countries of the world while Punjab contributed 70 per cent share in the overall cotton production of the country.

He said that cotton was mostly cultivated in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawal Pur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajan Pur, Muzaffar Garh, Layyah, Sahiwal and Rehim Yar Khan whereas Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara and Pakpatan were among cotton producing areas of the province.

He said cotton was a cash crop which had an attractive value in national as well as in international markets.

"It also plays an important role in enhancing national exports in addition to mitigating financial problems of growers", he added.

He advised farmers to cultivate cotton crops at maximum space of their lands and conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week and continue this process by end of October so that pest attacks, including whitefly, could be controlled before any damage of the crop.

He said that whitefly was the most dangerous insect which continued its life cycle across the year as it had more than 500 host plants including cotton, okra, brinjal, etc.

He also advised the cotton farmers to listen to the weather reports on radio, television or other media regularly before watering their crops.

He said the Punjab government also launched off-season management drive to control attack of whitefly and reduce its loss at the maximum extent.

He advised the cotton growers to use recommended pesticides to control attack of whitefly and other pests and for this purpose, they can get guidance, help and information from toll free agri helpline.