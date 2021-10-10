Measures in progress to discourage artificial inflation: Nadeem Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Punjab Nadeem Qureshi said all administrative measures were being taken to address issue of artificial inflation.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem stated the performance of Punjab government, in the last three years, has been much better than that of previous government's. He claimed that there was no stain of corruption on PTI government.

During this time, the government faced big challenges including coronavirus but it overcame the challenges with determination and courage. He said that the present government strongly believed in practical measures instead of hollow claims and sloganeering.

The people of south Punjab rejected Bilawal and Hamza Shehbaz, during their recent visit in the region. Opposition was doing politics of self interest, said Qureshi. All those who looted the country, would be held accountable, maintained Qureshi.