Measures in progress to enhance mango production, exports: Minister Gardezi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that the government was offering different facilities to resolve issues of mango growers and ensure maximum export of the exotic fruit.

The second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is in progress and more focus will be given to the agriculture sector in the ongoing phase. The minister expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony.

Gardezi remarked that agriculture laboratories would be upgraded so that productivity, trade volume, and exports should be improved.

The provincial minister observed that agricultural commodities would also be registered. Similarly, the government was also focusing on the preparation of quality seed. The quality seed could help achieve production at par with international standards.

He remarked that the government was also ensuring the sale of agriculture inputs at recommended prices. Nobody will be allowed to earn undue profit from farmers.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel also spoke and stated that Pakistani mangoes were popular across the globe for its taste and aroma. Only six percent of the total production of mangoes was being exported. However, the steps are underway to promote its exports.

Pakistan produces an average of 17 lakh tonnes of mangoes annually. Punjab share in total production is 77 percent. The average per hectare production of mango is 11 tonnes. However, there is potential to improve it to 25 tonnes, said Saqib.

On this occasion, known mango grower Zahid Gardezi, Assistant Director Agriculture Information Abdul Samad were also present.