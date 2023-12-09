Measures indispensable for developing PID on modern lines: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said that

the Press Information Department (PID) was an important institution and measures were indispensable to develop it on modern lines to ensure fast dissemination of information.

The minister who paid a detailed visit to PID in Quetta was given a detailed briefing by Director PID Abdul Manan Babar regarding the performance and infrastructure of PID.

The minister also visited various sections of the PID office and met

the employees and inquired about their problems.

The caretaker federal minister also visited the Pakistan Information Center, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Information, in PID Quetta, where the in-charge PIC Arsalan Qureshi informed the minister about the trainings given to journalists on various topics during the last one year.

The federal minister expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the institution.

