Open Menu

Measures Initiated To Protect Citizens From Heat Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Measures initiated to protect citizens from heat wave

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) After the Meteorological Department issued a heat wave warning for the next few days, measures have been initiated in the division to protect citizens from heat waves as per the instructions of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

In this connection, heat relief camps have been established at 34 points in all four districts of the division.

According to official sources here Monday, emergency medical facilities are also available in the relief camps in addition to availability of cold water.

The heat stroke emergency rooms have also been established in all hospitals and health centers.

The rescue centers and mosques will also be used as cooling points.

The administration of the four districts has also been directed to spray water on the roads to reduce the intensity of heat.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan