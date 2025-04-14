Measures initiated to protect citizens from heat wave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) After the Meteorological Department issued a heat wave warning for the next few days, measures have been initiated in the division to protect citizens from heat waves as per the instructions of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

In this connection, heat relief camps have been established at 34 points in all four districts of the division.

According to official sources here Monday, emergency medical facilities are also available in the relief camps in addition to availability of cold water.

The heat stroke emergency rooms have also been established in all hospitals and health centers.

The rescue centers and mosques will also be used as cooling points.

The administration of the four districts has also been directed to spray water on the roads to reduce the intensity of heat.