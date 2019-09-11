UrduPoint.com
Measures Intact To Ensure Steady Supply Of Water To Sabeels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:06 PM

Sindh government with a view to facilitate the participants of processions, being taken out on Muharram 9th and 10th, has activated Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to ensure regular water supply through its tankers to the sabeels established on the designated route

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ):Sindh government with a view to facilitate the participants of processions, being taken out on Muharram 9th and 10th, has activated Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to ensure regular water supply through its tankers to the sabeels established on the designated route.

In compliance to the directives of the Minister for Local Government, Religious Affairs, Housing and Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, uninterrupted supply of water, in accordance to the needs of each imam bargah, mosque and open sites where majalis are underway has also been ensured.

To further facilitate the participants of the main procession provincial health department as well Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) have also deployed ambulances and deputed doctors and paramedics to respond to any emergency affecting the mourners in the biggest procession of Ashura that attracts participation from all over the city.

JSMU under its outreach services with regard to emergency medical aid has already set up its first aid stall on the route of the procession, offering considerable relief to the participants of the procession and the onlookers under increasingly hot weather conditions.

Meanwhile, KWSB teams equipped with necessary machines, particularly pumps, can be witnessed on duty near the designated sites of majalis so as to de-water the area in case of any need.

Karachi Electric (KE) has ensured standby arrangements to avert any chance of power failure during the Ashura.

A sizable number of boy scouts from different groups are around the route to not only assist the law enforcers but also provide needed guidance and support to hundreds of the mourners.

