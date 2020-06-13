Measures introduced to promote agriculture sector

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday reiterated the government resolve to protect and promote the local agriculture sector to maintain food safety and security in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday reiterated the government resolve to protect and promote the local agriculture sector to maintain food safety and security in the country.

Addressing the post budget press conference, he said that COVID-19 pandemic had badly effected the all segments of national economy as the accumulated initial losses to national GDP were estimated at Rs3,000 billion.

He said that the government had announced a stimulus package to protect its people as well as for the revival of trade and industrial sector in the country with a total cost of Rs1,200 billion.

He said that an amount of Rs 280 billion was allocated for wheat procurement, adding that this amount would help the farmers to purchase the agriculture tools, inputs and other necessities.

Dr Hafeez said that an amount of Rs50 billion was allocated in order to provide fertilizers on subsidized rates to farmers for enhancing the output of their produces.