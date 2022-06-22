UrduPoint.com

Measures Needed To Save Children From Malnutrition: Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Measures needed to save children from malnutrition: Minister

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday said that measures to save children from malnutrition was an important need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday said that measures to save children from malnutrition was an important need of the hour.

He was chairing a meeting at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare to review the performance of all vertical programs. He said that hygiene and various diseases in the curriculum of children in the province would be introduced. While Hepatitis, TB and AIDS centers would be expanded across the province, he said.

The minister said that vacancies in various health programs would be filled up soon.

He said that vertical programs were providing free facilities of diagnosis, medicine and treatment to registered patients in the province.

He said that people from all walks of life had to play their role in improvement of child's health. He said the government was trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

The vertical program managers briefed the provincial minister about the details of health measures.

