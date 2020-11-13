UrduPoint.com
Measures Reviewed Against Smog

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:35 PM

Measures reviewed against smog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the departments concerned to take strict measures to prevent from smog.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding anti-smog measures which was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz and Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran Malik.

Giving briefing to the meeting, Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran Malik said that operations were being carried out daily and out of total 213 brick kilns in Sargodha, 15 had been shifted to zigzag technology and work on four was in progress while10 kiln owners claimed to switch on new technology which was being verified.

He said all brick kilns had been closed since November 7 and 55 kilns had been sealed for violating the law as FIRs were registered against 36 and three persons were arrested.

He said 62 industrial units across the division had been inspected and 18 were sealed while a case had also been registered over violation.

Imran Malik said that the transport authority had issued 641 challans to vehicles, warnings to 220 while 50 vehicles were impounded and Rs 281,000 fine was imposed on owners of vehicles for causing pollution.

The AD environment added that despite the ban, FIRs had been registered against 32 farmersfor burning crops while a fine of Rs 80,000 had also been imposed.

