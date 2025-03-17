Measures Reviewed To Deal With Forest Fires
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The District Emergency Response Committee has initiated preliminary measures to deal with an emergency situation.
A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (R) Tayeb Seemi here on Monday. District Forest Officer Ansar Rasool, AC City Atiqullah and others attended the meeting.
The ADC directed measures to deal with the risks of forest fires and said that the risk of fires in the forests increases with the increase in heat intensity.
He directed for deploying additional staff to monitor the risks of fire in forests and launching an awareness campaign to inform the public about the risks of forest fires and precautionary measures.
He directed to form emergency response teams to handle any emergency situation and keep the fire-fighting equipment in active mode.
