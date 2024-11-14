Open Menu

Measures Reviewed To Prevent Electricity Theft In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chief Operations Officer of PESCO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Gul Nabi Syed on Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures to prevent power theft in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The meeting was attended by Engineer Fida Muhammad Khattak, SE PESCO Dera Circle, Assistant Director Technical PESCO Headquarters Engineer Shaukat Ullah Khattak, DCM, XENs, SDOs, Line Superintendents, and MRS.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various matters related to PESCO Dera, including preventing electricity theft, recovering outstanding dues, and improving the combing process.

Following the meeting, Chief Operations Officer PESCO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Gul Nabi Syed, and SE PESCO Dera Circle, Engineer Fida Muhammad Khattak, visited the ongoing combing operation at the PESCO Topanwala feeder.

They reviewed the process, gathered information from the staff, and checked the installed meters.

Engineer Gul Nabi Syed directed that the combing process should be expedited by increasing the staff and replacing as many meters as possible on a daily basis.

He emphasized speeding up the recovery process and filing cases against electricity thieves.

He also instructed that line losses be reduced by December 30, 2024, to minimize load-shedding.

He warned that strict action would be taken against any negligent staff.

APP/akt

