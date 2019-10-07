UrduPoint.com
Measures Should Be Taken To Curb Fake News Trend On Social Media: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:18 PM

Measures should be taken to curb fake news trend on social media: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the trend of spreading fake news on social media should be discouraged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the trend of spreading fake news on social media should be discouraged.

Talking to private news channel, he said a regularity authority should be formed to curb the trend of fake news on social media.

He urged the media persons to cooperate with the government to overcome this trend.

To a question, he said Jamiat-e-Ulema islam - Fazal (JUI-F) should not use the innocent and apolitical students of Madaris (seminaries) for its political gains.

The JUI-F had the right to hold peaceful protest within the ambit of laws he said adding maintaining law and order was the priority of the government.

The minister said the JUI-F was going to hold the protest against government to benefit the leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz for plea bargaining.

