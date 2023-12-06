Open Menu

Measures Stressed To Ensure Sustainable Solutions For Citizens' Livelihood

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Measures stressed to ensure sustainable solutions for citizens' livelihood

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure sustainable livelihoods for citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a progress review meeting of Islamic Relief and Best-Pak in district Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to pivotal areas of livelihood, shelter provision, cash assistance, and enterprise development.

The deputy commissioner said that efforts should be made in a coordinated manner to enhance livelihoods and provide sustainable solutions for enabling people to earn livelihood.

He said, to benefit the general public through grassroots welfare-oriented projects, the entire process should be conducted transparently.

Additional deputy commissioner (Relief & HR) and additional deputy commissioner (F&P) DIKhan among other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Progress Enterprise

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

16 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

16 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

16 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

16 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

16 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

16 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

16 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

16 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan