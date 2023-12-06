Measures stressed to ensure sustainable solutions for citizens' livelihood

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure sustainable livelihoods for citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a progress review meeting of Islamic Relief and Best-Pak in district Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to pivotal areas of livelihood, shelter provision, cash assistance, and enterprise development.

The deputy commissioner said that efforts should be made in a coordinated manner to enhance livelihoods and provide sustainable solutions for enabling people to earn livelihood.

He said, to benefit the general public through grassroots welfare-oriented projects, the entire process should be conducted transparently.

Additional deputy commissioner (Relief & HR) and additional deputy commissioner (F&P) DIKhan among other officials were also present on the occasion.