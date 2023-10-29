Open Menu

Measures Stressed To Ward Off Smog Effects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In a pressing call to action, a prominent health expert has appealed to citizens to diligently adhere to precautionary measures to shield themselves from the threat of smog engulfing the city.

Talking to APP on Sunday, prominent pulmonologist Professor Dr Muhammad Shafqat reminded the citizens about the urgency to combat the hazardous environmental condition, with air quality deteriorating rapidly.

He emphasized the critical importance of wearing masks when outdoors and limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

He also urged residents to use air purifiers and keep windows and doors sealed to prevent smog from infiltrating their homes.

Furthermore, the health expert advised citizens to monitor real-time air quality indexes and follow local authorities' guidelines. He also urged more awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of smog and how to protect themselves.

Sunday

