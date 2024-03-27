Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention in the committee room of his office.

The meeting reviewed the actions taken from March 1 to March 26 against dengue. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Syed Tanveer Shah, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ajaz Rasool, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, entomologists, officers from relevant departments, and focal persons were present in the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils participated via video link.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the effective implementation of preventive measures against dengue and to improve further the ongoing activities.

He stressed not allowing water to accumulate anywhere and conducting dengue larval surveillance systematically. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the field members of the newly formed indoor and outdoor teams for dengue prevention to work actively and ensure 100 percent coverage of hotspots across the district.

He directed the members of the outdoor teams working in collaboration with field staff under the Clean Punjab Program to eradicate dengue breeding sites to prevent dengue proliferation.

Legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with preventive measures against dengue. The actions taken by relevant departments regarding anti-dengue measures and the individual performance of focal persons were reviewed.

DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar briefed that during the period from January 1 to March 26, a total of 1082 suspected dengue cases were reported throughout the district, with 3 confirmed dengue patients who had traveled from other cities. He further informed that no dengue larvae were found during surveillance in these days and effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue breeding sites. He mentioned that there are 1795 hotspots related to dengue across the district with 100 percent coverage ensured. He further told that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively engaged in anti-dengue activities in the field.