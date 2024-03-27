Measures Taken Against Dengue Reviewed In Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention in the committee room of his office.
The meeting reviewed the actions taken from March 1 to March 26 against dengue. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Syed Tanveer Shah, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ajaz Rasool, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, entomologists, officers from relevant departments, and focal persons were present in the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils participated via video link.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the effective implementation of preventive measures against dengue and to improve further the ongoing activities.
He stressed not allowing water to accumulate anywhere and conducting dengue larval surveillance systematically. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the field members of the newly formed indoor and outdoor teams for dengue prevention to work actively and ensure 100 percent coverage of hotspots across the district.
He directed the members of the outdoor teams working in collaboration with field staff under the Clean Punjab Program to eradicate dengue breeding sites to prevent dengue proliferation.
Legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with preventive measures against dengue. The actions taken by relevant departments regarding anti-dengue measures and the individual performance of focal persons were reviewed.
DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar briefed that during the period from January 1 to March 26, a total of 1082 suspected dengue cases were reported throughout the district, with 3 confirmed dengue patients who had traveled from other cities. He further informed that no dengue larvae were found during surveillance in these days and effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue breeding sites. He mentioned that there are 1795 hotspots related to dengue across the district with 100 percent coverage ensured. He further told that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively engaged in anti-dengue activities in the field.
Recent Stories
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for enhancing meat, milk production of Cholistani livestock58 seconds ago
-
Polio drops given to 303,262 kids in 2 days1 minute ago
-
Joint operation leads to arrest robbery suspect1 minute ago
-
Minister imposes ban on posting, transfer in education department1 minute ago
-
16 drug dealers nabbed, 41 liter liquor seized in successful operation1 minute ago
-
Dacoit held after exchange of fire with police1 minute ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal constructions2 minutes ago
-
Dry,cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Minister says five expressways to be constructed11 minutes ago
-
Zahoor Babar Afridi assumes charge as DPO Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Access, availability of adequate health services basic right of every citizen: Abdullah21 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of child murder21 minutes ago