Measures Taken Against Dengue Reviewed In Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.
The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from May 27 to June 6.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Preventive Services Dr Khalid Channar, District Focal Person Dr Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Ijaz Rasool, DMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologist Shahnaz Kothar, officers of relevant departments and focal persons were present. Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.
The additional deputy commissioner finance said that the precautionary measures for dengue control should be implemented. He said that in addition to cleanliness, roofs should be cleaned and water should not be allowed to stagnate.
He urged to further improve the Android user activities and actively work in the field.
He emphasised the importance of regular surveillance of dengue larvae and active work by the members of indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control.
He directed to ensure 100 per cent coverage of hotspots in the district regarding dengue larvae breeding. The additional deputy commissioner finance also emphasised the need for regular meetings of the Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control at the Tehsil level.
During the briefing, District Focal Person Dr Qudsia Anwar informed that 2912 suspected dengue cases were reported from across the district from January 1 to June 6, with 18 confirmed dengue patients who had travelled from other cities and countries.
She stated that dengue larvae were found at 18 locations during surveillance from January 1 to June 6. She assured that effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae.
She mentioned that 1806 hotspots have been identified across the district and their coverage has been ensured. She stated that 520 indoor and outdoor teams are actively working in the field for dengue control activities across the district.
