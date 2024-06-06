Open Menu

Measures Taken Against Dengue Reviewed In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from May 27 to June 6.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Preventive Services Dr Khalid Channar, District Focal Person Dr Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Ijaz Rasool, DMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologist Shahnaz Kothar, officers of relevant departments and focal persons were present. Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

The additional deputy commissioner finance said that the precautionary measures for dengue control should be implemented. He said that in addition to cleanliness, roofs should be cleaned and water should not be allowed to stagnate.

He urged to further improve the Android user activities and actively work in the field.

He emphasised the importance of regular surveillance of dengue larvae and active work by the members of indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control.

He directed to ensure 100 per cent coverage of hotspots in the district regarding dengue larvae breeding. The additional deputy commissioner finance also emphasised the need for regular meetings of the Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control at the Tehsil level.

During the briefing, District Focal Person Dr Qudsia Anwar informed that 2912 suspected dengue cases were reported from across the district from January 1 to June 6, with 18 confirmed dengue patients who had travelled from other cities and countries.

She stated that dengue larvae were found at 18 locations during surveillance from January 1 to June 6. She assured that effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae.

She mentioned that 1806 hotspots have been identified across the district and their coverage has been ensured. She stated that 520 indoor and outdoor teams are actively working in the field for dengue control activities across the district.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Victoria Bahawalpur January May June From Government

Recent Stories

realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

39 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

2 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

3 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

3 hours ago
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

3 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

8 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan