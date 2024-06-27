Open Menu

Measures Taken Against Dengue Reviewed In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention on Thursday was held in the committee room of the DC office under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention on Thursday was held in the committee room of the DC office under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

The meeting reviewed the actions taken from June 17 to 23, regarding dengue prevention. DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, DHO Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, AMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr. Gulnaz, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologist Shahnaz Kouser, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons were present at this occasion. Assistant Commissioners participated via video link.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance emphasized that preventive measures for dengue control should be implemented effectively.

He said that improvements should be made in the indoor and outdoor activities, and fieldwork should be carried out actively. It was stated that surveillance for dengue larvae should be done regularly and members of the in and out-door teams formed for dengue prevention should work actively in the field.

It was mentioned that hotspot coverage for dengue larva increase should be ensured by one hundred percent in the entire district.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance stressed that emergency response committee meetings for dengue prevention at the tehsil level should be held regularly.

During the meeting, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar briefed that from January 1 to June 26, a total of 3512 suspected dengue cases were reported in the district, with 18 confirmed patients who had traveled from abroad and other cities. It was further disclosed that during surveillance from January 1 to June 26, dengue larvae were found in 20 locations.

It was mentioned that effective measures are being taken for dengue larva control and awareness campaigns are being conducted among the public. It was shared that there are 1806 hotspots related to dengue in the district with assured coverage, and 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams across the district are actively working for dengue prevention activities.

