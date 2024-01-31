Open Menu

Measures Taken Against Forced, Child Labor Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Measures taken against forced, child labor reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labor and Human Trafficking was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.

The performance of the relevant institutions was reviewed in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that the officers of the concerned departments should play their role to prevent forced labour and human trafficking. District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Noshaba Malik, Labor Officer Zafar Hussain Shah, Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, DSP Jam Mohammad Mohsin, Assistant Director Environment Waheed Murad Lashari, Social Security Officer Dildar Khilji were present.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that the implementation of the minimum wage law should be ensured. She directed the labor department that officers of the labor department should implement the monthly salary of 32000 rupees as fixed by the Punjab government. She said that the concerned officers of the Social Security Department should provide medical facilities to the kiln workers.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Waheed Murad Labour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

15 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

15 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

15 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

15 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

15 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

15 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

15 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan