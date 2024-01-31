Measures Taken Against Forced, Child Labor Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labor and Human Trafficking was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.
The performance of the relevant institutions was reviewed in the meeting.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that the officers of the concerned departments should play their role to prevent forced labour and human trafficking. District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Noshaba Malik, Labor Officer Zafar Hussain Shah, Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, DSP Jam Mohammad Mohsin, Assistant Director Environment Waheed Murad Lashari, Social Security Officer Dildar Khilji were present.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that the implementation of the minimum wage law should be ensured. She directed the labor department that officers of the labor department should implement the monthly salary of 32000 rupees as fixed by the Punjab government. She said that the concerned officers of the Social Security Department should provide medical facilities to the kiln workers.
