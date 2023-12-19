Open Menu

'Measures Taken Against Profiteers'

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

'Measures taken against profiteers'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz has said supply of food items to people

at cheap prices is being ensured throughout the district.

He said that the aim of these measures was to provide relief to people by keeping

food prices stable.

In this regard, 16,969 inspections were carried out throughout the district during the current

month while 698 profiteers were found guilty and a fine of Rs 1273,700 was imposed.

During the campaign, two cases were registered and 17 people were arrested, he added.

