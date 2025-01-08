Open Menu

Measures Taken For Welfare Of Special Persons Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Measures taken for welfare of special persons reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Sumera Rabbani.

The meeting focused on gaining awareness of the issues faced by special individuals and reviewed the measures taken to address these issues. The ADCH said that special individuals deserve special attention. In accordance with the directives of the Punjab government, steps are being taken for the welfare of special individuals.

She stressed that following the government instructions, employment should be ensured for special individuals in the private sector according to a 3 per cent quota, and a 50 per cent discount on fares should be provided for their travel.

In this regard, banners regarding the 50 per cent travel discount for special persons should be displayed at the bus stand. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Social Welfare, officials from other relevant departments, and representatives of special individuals.

