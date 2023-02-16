UrduPoint.com

Measures Taken To Arrest Expats POs: DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Measures taken to arrest expats POs: DPO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :DPO announced to initiate the practical measures to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) who escaped abroad.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Raza Safdar affirmed that expatriates in abroad would be arrested at any cost.

The DPO called on plaintiffs with investigation officers following this here on Thursday.

He on the occasion stated that a big crackdown was being launched against POs on the direction of the high-ups.

He said teams constituted by IG Punjab were constantly in touch with Interpol and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate the action.

Raza Safdar said the criminals fleeing abroad would be arrested as soon as possible and brought to the court of justice.

He said Muzaffargarh Police took practical steps to hold a crackdown against criminals. It would discourage the accused and lead to closing their escape routes for goods.

He said DSP Legal was given instructions to fulfill all the requirements to do the needful, he maintained.

