Measures Taken To Conduct By Elections In Transparent Manner: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Measures taken to conduct by elections in transparent manner: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that all necessary measures have been taken to conduct by elections in a transparent manner.

There is no chance of rigging in by elections being held in Punjab on July 17, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on supreme court judgment over Article 6, he said in light of the decision of the court, a committee has been formed to look into the matter.

The committee would collect recommendations and forward them to parliament for further discussion, he informed.

Rana said that PTI leaders had committed violation of the Constitution and the parliament would take decision regarding filing a reference against them.

