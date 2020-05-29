UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Measures Taken To Contain COVID-19: Gen Afzal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Measures taken to contain COVID-19: Gen Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said effective measures had already been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), maintain social distancing, avoiding hand shakes, stay at homes, wear masks and gloves which would help them in preventing themselves from the coronavirus.

He said a committee would be constituted with the coordination of the provinces to check the facilities being provided to the coronavirus patients in public sector hospitals and added there was no shortage of beds, ventilators and other medical equipment in these hospitals.

Related Topics

Shortage From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

57 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Military to Negotiate With Syria o ..

1 minute ago

EU Seeks to Double InvestEU Guarantee to 75Bln Eur ..

1 minute ago

Mechanism evolved to monitor locust situation on d ..

1 minute ago

MOC's Think Tank on COVD-19 meets to explore strat ..

1 minute ago

Russian Embassy Has No Info About Russian Citizens ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.