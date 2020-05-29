Measures taken to contain COVID-19: Gen Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said effective measures had already been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), maintain social distancing, avoiding hand shakes, stay at homes, wear masks and gloves which would help them in preventing themselves from the coronavirus.

He said a committee would be constituted with the coordination of the provinces to check the facilities being provided to the coronavirus patients in public sector hospitals and added there was no shortage of beds, ventilators and other medical equipment in these hospitals.