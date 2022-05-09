UrduPoint.com

Measures Taken To Cope With Forest Fire During Heatwave, DCs, Rescue 1122 In Loop

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Measures taken to cope with Forest fire during heatwave, DCs, Rescue 1122 in loop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took measures to cope with forest fire expected during the week long heatwave the province in facing from Sunday (May 8) and in this connection concerned departments are taken on board.

"We have taken all preventive measures to pre-empt any such happening and for safety of forest and wildlife," informed Ibrahim Khan, a senior official of Forest Department.

Talking with APP, Ibrahim Khan informed that teams have been constituted in all the forests of province for monitoring round the clock.

This year the department has also worked on creation of fire line in forest to reduce spread of fire which usually passes very fast.

"The fire line technology is developing a distance among trees by removal of weeds and bushes which usually caught fire and spread the blaze very fast," he added.

Similarly, Ibrahim continued, concerned Deputy Commissioners are in contact with Forest Department and are taking measures for protection and in case of fire will extend help for extinguishing.

Rescue 1122 is also taken on board and its well trained firefighter are fully ready to meet any emergency in case of fire in forest, Ibrahim told APP.

He said awareness material in shape of printed pamphlets are also distributed among people living in forest and in its vicinity to educate them about public response in case of fire. The same material is also shared with tourists visiting scenic sites and were made request to avoid fire lit in forests.

The forest department, Ibrahim added, has also issued two separate advisories for protection of forest and wildlife in the province.

Both Forest and Wildlife Departments have been asked for strict adherence of advisories, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Same May Rescue 1122 Sunday National University All From Government

Recent Stories

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

37 minutes ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

4 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

4 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.