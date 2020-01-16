UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Measures Taken To Ensure Good Governance, Revamping Institutions: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:22 PM

Measures taken to ensure good governance, revamping institutions: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said measures had already been taken to ensure good governance, revamping the national institutions and to streamline the system for desirous results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said measures had already been taken to ensure good governance, revamping the national institutions and to streamline the system for desirous results.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was delivering utmost interest of the country by alleviating inflation and poverty, he said talking to a private news channel.

He urged the opposition parties to evolve consensus on national important issues like the reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and an appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Nadeem Afzal Chan appreciated the opposition for developing consensus on the extension of three years in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The rift among the institutions would weak the Parliament and democracy, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government had not imposed curb on media during the ongoing tenure and it believed in freedom of expression and speech.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Spain's Alicante airport reopens day after fire

2 minutes ago

Lega Leader Salvini Says Opposes All Anti-Semitism ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Senator Mocks Estonia's 'Confused' Top Dip ..

2 minutes ago

12 Police officers transferred

2 minutes ago

EU Commission Allocates $25.4 Mln to Support South ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Police Arrest 5 People After Preventing Lar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.