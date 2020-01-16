Measures taken to ensure good governance, revamping institutions: Nadeem Afzal Chan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said measures had already been taken to ensure good governance, revamping the national institutions and to streamline the system for desirous results.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was delivering utmost interest of the country by alleviating inflation and poverty, he said talking to a private news channel.

He urged the opposition parties to evolve consensus on national important issues like the reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and an appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Nadeem Afzal Chan appreciated the opposition for developing consensus on the extension of three years in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The rift among the institutions would weak the Parliament and democracy, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government had not imposed curb on media during the ongoing tenure and it believed in freedom of expression and speech.