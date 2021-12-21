Measures taken to ensure peaceful Christmas: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that comprehensive security and administrative measures were being taken for provision of peaceful environment to Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

Presiding over a meeting of district inter-religions committee here Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the role of religious leaders of all schools of thought was imperative for maintaining inter-religion harmony.

He lauded the role of committee members for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and said that unity, brotherhood were prerequisites for durable peace in the district.

He informed the committee members about the arrangements made in connection with Christmas and added that seven Christmas bazaars will be functional from December 22 to December 24 in the district.

He urged to ensure implementation on anti-corona SOPs strictly.

He felicitated the Christian community on their religious event and said that strict security would be provided to them on the eve of Christmas.He said that security personnel would be deployed at all churches and other places.