Measures taken to help flood affectees in Jhang: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that flood situation in district Jhang is being monitored continuously and effective measures have been taken to facilitate the flood affectees in the district.

Talking to the media during her visit to the flood-hit areas of the district on Friday, she said that drones had been installed to monitor flood level in areas while tractor-trolleys, boats, jeeps and carts had been placed at village level to rescue people in case of any floods. The revenue staff including tehsildars, naib-tehsildars have been directed to remain on duty at all villages round-the-clock, she said adding that the district administration would remain in close contact with Lumberdars, watchmen, secretary union councils, prayer leaders, and other notables of the flood-hit areas. Also, all landline and cell-phone numbers have been updated in the directory.

The health as well as livestock camps have also been ensured at all villages. The necessary medicine for patients including vaccine for snake-bite affectees have been provided at nine basic health units in flood-affected areas.

She said that the flood forecast wing of the Irrigation Department has been directed to provide satellite photos of real damages caused by floods in different areas of the district. The rescue teams will stay in flood-hit areas till the situation normalises. All field officers would remain vigilant while necessary devices had been provided to them in case of disconnection of cell-phones. The Livestock Department has purchased ample stock of 'wanda' (foodstuff) for cattle, while philanthropists have assured the district administration of coordination in case of any emergency-like situation in the district.