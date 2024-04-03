Open Menu

Measures Taken To Make Industrial Estate Functional Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Measures taken to make Industrial Estate functional reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review arrangements for making the Industrial Estate functional.

Due to the diligent efforts of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur will soon be operational, and the Chief Minister of Punjab will inaugurate the Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the establishment of the Industrial Estate will lead to the emergence of new industries in Bahawalpur, promote regional development, and create employment opportunities.

The Industrial Estate project, which had long been stalled, has now been completed.

The meeting also discussed the project for the construction of the dual-carriageway in Jhangra East. Superintendent Engineer Highways provided a briefing on the project.

The construction of the dual-carriageway to Jhangra East will prove to be a milestone for this area, connecting the motorway to the Industrial Estate.

Project Director Industrial Estate Umar Farooq, the Regional Director of Punjab Small Industries Rao Munir, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Motorway Bahawalpur Lead Employment

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan