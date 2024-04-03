Measures taken to make Industrial Estate functional reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review arrangements for making the Industrial Estate functional.

Due to the diligent efforts of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur will soon be operational, and the Chief Minister of Punjab will inaugurate the Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the establishment of the Industrial Estate will lead to the emergence of new industries in Bahawalpur, promote regional development, and create employment opportunities.

The Industrial Estate project, which had long been stalled, has now been completed.

The meeting also discussed the project for the construction of the dual-carriageway in Jhangra East. Superintendent Engineer Highways provided a briefing on the project.

The construction of the dual-carriageway to Jhangra East will prove to be a milestone for this area, connecting the motorway to the Industrial Estate.

Project Director Industrial Estate Umar Farooq, the Regional Director of Punjab Small Industries Rao Munir, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.