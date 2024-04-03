Measures Taken To Make Industrial Estate Functional Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review arrangements for making the Industrial Estate functional.
Due to the diligent efforts of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur will soon be operational, and the Chief Minister of Punjab will inaugurate the Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that the establishment of the Industrial Estate will lead to the emergence of new industries in Bahawalpur, promote regional development, and create employment opportunities.
The Industrial Estate project, which had long been stalled, has now been completed.
The meeting also discussed the project for the construction of the dual-carriageway in Jhangra East. Superintendent Engineer Highways provided a briefing on the project.
The construction of the dual-carriageway to Jhangra East will prove to be a milestone for this area, connecting the motorway to the Industrial Estate.
Project Director Industrial Estate Umar Farooq, the Regional Director of Punjab Small Industries Rao Munir, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe City Project near completion, 70% work done4 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority continues actions against adulteration mafias4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties14 minutes ago
-
Dr Ramesh Vankwani introduces Gandhara Corridor Bill to connect Pakistan with Buddhist world14 minutes ago
-
Not against CPEC, need rights, says Gwadar MPA14 minutes ago
-
Several educational boards join IBCC attestation portal14 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg14 minutes ago
-
Iman Pakistan Eid Festival to be held on 1514 minutes ago
-
Health minister for action against absent medical staff14 minutes ago
-
Seven Patwaris of Bahawalpur district promoted to Girdawar14 minutes ago