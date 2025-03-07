Measures taken to mitigate road accidents reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held to review the measures taken to control road accidents and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, and was attended by officers from relevant departments.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that traffic laws should be enforced to prevent accidents and keep traffic flowing. Furthermore, effective measures should be taken to control accidents within the city limits.

The DPO stated that legal action should be taken throughout the district to control accidents and address issues such as speeding, reckless driving, wheeling, and improper use of U-turns. It was stated in the meeting that encroachments obstructing traffic should be removed. Instructions were given to mark yellow lines on roads within the city limits of the district and to close U-turns that cause accidents, providing alternative routes for traffic.