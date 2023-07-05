Open Menu

Measures Taken To Prevent Dengue Discussed In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to prevent dengue.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain, District Health Officer Dr. Amir, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists, and focal persons of various departments were present on this occasion.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that people should be made aware of the precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of dengue.

She said that the dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

She said that Android user activities should also be increased and coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

DHO Dr. Amir told the meeting that from January 1, 2023, to July 4, as many as 5850 dengue cases were reported of which only one was confirmed. He said that 412 outdoor and 108 indoor teams are active and 1724 hot spots have been covered in the district.

