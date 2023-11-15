Measures taken under Public Welfare Initiative reviewed

The measures taken through the Public Welfare Initiative were reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa at his office on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The measures taken through the Public Welfare Initiative were reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa at his office on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees and officers of the relevant departments were present in the meeting.

The DC said that the concerned departments should play a role in solving the problems of the people.

He said that all matters should be done properly under public welfare initiatives and no negligence should be tolerated in this regard. System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan said that 1500 complaints have been received since October 1. Out of which 1300 complaints have been resolved while steps are being taken to resolve the remaining complaints.

Under the public welfare initiative, the installation of manhole covers, sanitation, drainage, elimination of wall chalking, illegal petrol pumps and gas filling stations, overpricing and hoarding, cleaning of bus stands, and other measures were taken.