Measures taking for betterment of education, health sectors: DC Sherani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Ejaz Ahmad Jaffer said that measures were being taken to improve performance of education and health sectors.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of district coordination to review measures of improvement of Education, Health sectors and law and order situation in the area.

The meeting was attended by Frontier Corps (FC) officials, District Education Officer (DEO) Taza Khan Nasir, SP Abdul Haq Baloch Principal Inter College Mani Khawa Muhammad Hashim Sherani Officials of political parties and other concerned officials of departments, said press release issued here on Thursday.

The issues and solutions faced by Sherani's educational health and other sectors were reviewed in detail. It was stated in the meeting that the need and importance of measures to promote investment in Sherani cannot be denied.

It is also possible to take steps in this regard.

It was decided that a review meeting would be held in the first week of each month in which further action would be taken in the light of the report presented.

He said that the education and health sectors are the backbone saying that no compromise would be accepted on the functioning and improvement of these important sectors.

He also said that the concerned authorities should visit all the schools and health centers and present their reports about progress in the next meeting.

He said strict action would be taken against those employees who were absent from their duties prolong time and those employees will be suspended and dismissed from their jobs when they would found in negligence, he said and adding that provision of all facilities opportunities would be ensured to youth so that they could bring them towards sports and other positive activities.