Measures Taking To Develop Underprivileged, Neglected Districts In KP: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Measures taking to develop underprivileged, neglected districts in KP: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, on Sunday said that steps are being taken to bring underprivileged and neglected districts on par with developed areas of the province.

The Malakand Division, particularly the district Dir, is blessed with natural beauty, and promoting tourism in the region will create employment opportunities for the local population.

In this regard, it is crucial for local officials and youth to play their role in promoting tourist activities.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali expressed these views during a meeting here at Governor House with a 28-member delegation, consisting of elected chairpersons, councilors, and representatives from political parties, including the Peoples Party of Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Awami National Party.

The delegation, led by Chairman Maulana Ashfaq Hanafi, apprised the Governor of various issues related to the Dir district and highlighted the challenges faced by local municipalities. Governor Haji Ghulam Ali assured the delegation of his full cooperation in finding solutions to their problems.

He said that the provincial government is committed to ensure equal development in all urban and rural areas of the province.

Furthermore, the Federal government is also providing assistance to expedite the development process.

The Governor said that local representatives are closest to the people and, therefore, funds have been allocated in the budget for elected municipal representatives to initiate developmental projects at the grassroots level.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali urged the elected representatives from all districts, especially those from northern areas, to promote the natural resources of their respective regions not only at the national level but also worldwide.

He said that the scenic beauty of these areas is a gift of Allah, and it is the responsibility of the government to promote both tourism and sustainable population growth.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Governor for his cooperation and assured him of their commitment to resolving the issues at hand.

In addition, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali attended the Star Property Show organized under the auspices of Star Marketing at a local hotel in Peshawar. The event showcased 22 major housing and construction projects.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor appreciated the private sector's enthusiastic investment in the housing sector, which not only provides employment opportunities but also reduces the burden on the government to provide housing solutions.

He urged investors in the construction industry to ensure that modern standards are met and to prioritize the provision of recreational and sports facilities for the people.

He acknowledged the services of the construction sector, which plays a significant role in providing employment opportunities and introducing innovative architectural designs in the country.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali commended the federal and provincial governments for their joint efforts in facilitating the construction sector, particularly housing projects.

