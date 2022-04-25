UrduPoint.com

Measures To Be Made To End Professional Begging, Child Labour: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Murt said Monday that solid steps would be taken to prevent and eliminate child labor, professional bagging, bound labor and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee Abbottabad.

The meeting discussed issues related to implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

He called upon all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding prevention of child labor and prevention of human trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed all departments to identify cases related to child labor and human trafficking, after which action would be taken as per law.

He directed to collect data of all beggars in the district in order to effectively overcome the issue.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all participants to identify minors who are forced to work, adding action should be taken against violators.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Muhammad Abid, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee General (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, Deputy Director Mines and Minerals. District Public Prosecutor, DSP Investigation Ishtiaq Khan, Representative Sahil Organization, Assistant Director Labor Abdul Rehman, Social Welfare Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner under Training Sara Zainab and other officers attended the meeting.

