Measures To Be Taken For Creating Awareness Against Hepatitis: Dr Sabeen

Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:02 PM

Measures to be taken for creating awareness against hepatitis: Dr Sabeen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Coordinator of Chief Minister's Initiative Program for Hepatitis Free Balochistan Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai said that measures would be taken to create awareness among people against hepatitis, besides hepatitis diagnosis, vaccination and treatment in the province.

She said the second six-day Hepatitis B vaccination campaign has been launched by Deputy Commissioner Azhar Shehzad along with consultant Hepatologist, Gastroenterologist Bolan Medical College Dr. Abdul Malik Achakzai in Nasirabad.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of screening in Naseerabad under the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Prevention Program for Prevention of Hepatitis cases in Balochistan.

Dr Sabeen Ghorazai said that Naseerabad currently had black jaundice cases adding that on the special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rababa Baledi and Provincial Health Secretary Noorul Haq Baloch the vaccination for hepatitis process has begun in the high risk areas in the province.

She said the black jaundice pateints were being provided free medicines under the Chief Minister's Program.

She appreciated the performance of DHO Abdul Manan Lakti and his team.

Dr Sabeen Ghorizai said the provincial government had started research in Naseerabad and Lasbela as a test case as Naseerabad is a high risk area so attention is being paid to it while Lasbela has also seen an increase in Hepatitis B cases in both the districts.

The results will be published after the research is completed in order to better understand the Hepatitis situation and formulate strategies to combat it, she added.

