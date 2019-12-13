Measures to be taken for preservation of heritage: Commissioner

Commissioner Ishrat Ali Friday said measures would be taken for the preservation of heritage in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali Friday said measures would be taken for the preservation of heritage in the division.

Talking to the newsmen here Friday, he said historical buildings, their construction art and renowned personalities were not only identity of the region but also a great source of information.

The commissioner said the district administrations of four districts had been asked to identify cultural and heritage in their respective districts.

He said that special programmes would be launched to highlight regional heritage for the general public.