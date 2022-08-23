UrduPoint.com

Measures To Be Taken To Deal With Environmental Changes: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Measures to be taken to deal with environmental changes: Minister

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Environmental Protection Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that all possible measures would be adopted to deal with the challenge of environmental changes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Environmental Protection Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that all possible measures would be adopted to deal with the challenge of environmental changes.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) would provide funding for launching 100 eco-friendly buses in Lahore while 30 air and 15 water monitoring stations would be established in Punjab.

He was presiding over a meeting in the Environment Protection Department. Secretary Environment Protection Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf briefed the minister on departmental affairs and future plans.

Basharat Raja, while addressing the meeting, said that ensuring the protection of the environment was a big challenge.

He said under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, steps would be taken to protect the environment. "Pending work of the department will be resolved immediately, he said and added the department would be made strong financially", he said.

Raja Basharat directed that other relevant departments should be involved to make an action plan effective and in the next meeting, the secretaries Cooperatives, Transport and Forests should also be called to take matters forward quickly.

He pointed out that the smog season was near after the rainy season. The minister said he would request the chief minister to immediately release 80 million rupees for installing air quality index gadgets. "Anti-smog measures will be taken keeping in mind experiences of the past years", the minister added.

He said that 426 million trees were planted to combat climate change. This year, the EPD had set a target of planting 100 million more trees", Raja Basharat maintained.

As many as 201 units were sealed in three months for violating the law while 1,372 smoke-emittingvehicles had been impounded since May.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water May All Million Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson's top ..

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson's top five World T20I players

4 minutes ago
 US Adds 7 China-Related Entities to Economic Black ..

US Adds 7 China-Related Entities to Economic Blacklist Over National Security Co ..

11 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Hold Referendum on F-35 Purchase on ..

Switzerland to Hold Referendum on F-35 Purchase on March 12, 2023 - Official

11 minutes ago
 Fesco Power shutdown notice

Fesco Power shutdown notice

12 minutes ago
 Ace Javelin thrower Arshad calls on DG, SBP

Ace Javelin thrower Arshad calls on DG, SBP

12 minutes ago
 DC, WASA MD visit pumping stations to review rainw ..

DC, WASA MD visit pumping stations to review rainwater drainage work

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.