Measures to control dengue, smog reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali Thursday chaired a meeting with officials of Health and Environment departments to review measures to control dengue and smog across the district.

He directed all officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue and anti-smog steps to save people from their harmful effects.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad, while briefing the deputy commissioner about the anti-dengue measures, said health teams were utilising all possible steps to kill dengue mosquito across the district.