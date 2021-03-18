Measures to control profiteering during Ramzan directed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday directed district administrations to take measures against illegal profiteering during the holy month of Ramzan and ensure display of price lists on prominent places for facilitation of general public.

He issued these directive while chairing a meeting held here to chalk out a plan against profiteering and hoarding during Ramzan.

He directed proper supply of edible items in remote areas, adding that district administrations of Hazara Division have already taken measures to watch utility stores and flour mills.

Commissioner also directed launching of Sasta Bazaars for general public to ensure provision of all edible items at subsidised rates.