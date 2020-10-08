Measures to prevent dengue underway; 6.6mln houses inspected: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said that preventive measures against dengue outbreak are underway across the province under a Dengue Action Plan (DAP) being implemented in letter and spirit.

In a report on Integrated Vector Control/Malaria Control Program issued here, it was revealed that in February DAP was prepared to fight the viral disease of dengue through joint measures, adding that oversight committees were constituted at provincial, divisional and districts' level with technical support of health department to monitor the preventive measures.

It said that under DAP more than 6.

6 million houses were inspected where over 22 million water storage tanks and containers were examined and 13,000 samples were found positive and eliminated on the spot.

The report further said that preventive activities are being conducted on a daily basis across the province while dengue focal persons were appointed at district health offices, medical teaching hospitals and district headquarters hospitals to take immediate action in case of any dengue case.

It further said that over 40,000 housing units were fumigated against dengue mosquitoes while awareness is being created among citizens about preventive measures.