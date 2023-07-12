Open Menu

Measures To Protect Cotton During Harsh Weather Discussed In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office

A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the precautionary measures to protect cotton crops during harsh weather.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the precautionary measures to protect cotton crops during harsh weather.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, and Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan participated in the meeting through video link.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, representatives of pesticide companies, and agriculture officers were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that care of cotton crops should be taken in the best manner and availability of fertilizers should also be ensured at fixed rates.

The Punjab government is taking measures for the farmers to provide them with better rates for their cotton crops, he added.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Jameel Ghori briefed the participants about the commencement of the first cotton picking dates, pest scouting campaign, and cotton care during these climatic conditions. He said that the situation of cotton in this region is good but the attack of jassids has also been observed in some places.

He said that three hundred teams of the Agriculture Extension Department are present in the field to guide the farmers. The Director of Agriculture (Extension) said that pest attacks on crops are much less than last year.

Chairman Punjab Cotton Association Chaudhry Waheed Arshad briefed about the good production and quality of cotton in the Bahawalpur region.

